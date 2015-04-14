BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 consolidated net income up at EUR 10.7 mln
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
April 14 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Says has placed in full its 2 million BO-P01 series bonds at a placement price of 1,000 roubles ($19) per bond
* Says has placed in full its 2 million BO-P02 series bonds at a placement price of 1,000 roubles per bond Source text: bit.ly/1DZ6Psx, bit.ly/1aOsfLz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.6640 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage: