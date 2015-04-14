April 14 Otkritie FC Bank :

* Says has placed in full its 2 million BO-P01 series bonds at a placement price of 1,000 roubles ($19) per bond

* Says has placed in full its 2 million BO-P02 series bonds at a placement price of 1,000 roubles per bond Source text: bit.ly/1DZ6Psx, bit.ly/1aOsfLz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.6640 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)