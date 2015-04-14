April 14 Vetoquinol SA :

* Posted Q1 2015 sales of 81.3 million euros ($86.80 million) (after currency gains of 4.5 million euros), up +11.0 pct

* At constant exchange rates, Q1 2015 sales amounted to 76.7 million euros, a +4.8 pct increase from 73.2 million euros in Q1 2014