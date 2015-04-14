BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
April 14 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd
* Datacentrix holdings sees headline eps for year ended Feb 28 between 49.9 cents and 54.5 cents, reflecting an increase of between 10-20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, May 10 Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, posted a 20.7 percent jump in its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in its year to end March, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.