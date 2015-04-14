BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
April 14 Kudelski SA :
* Kudelski Group and Google enter into patent cross license agreement Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.