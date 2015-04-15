BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Elisa Oyj :
* Makes a tender offer for Anvia shares
* Makes a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros ($2,125) per share
* Offer will begin on April 15, 2015 and end on May 8, 2015
* On April 8 the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the transaction
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD