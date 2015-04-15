BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 UZEMIK OJSC :
* Recommends to use retained earnings from previous periods to cover FY 2014 loss of 86 million roubles ($1.69 million) Source text: bit.ly/1CI9uAM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.8970 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove