BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Clover Industries Ltd
* Shareholders are advised that Namibian Stock Exchange ("NSX") has approved secondary listing of Clover on NSX with effect from Wednesday, 22 April 2015
* Company's primary listing remains on main board of Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove