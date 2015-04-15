BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Oxford Instruments Plc
* Trading statement
* Trading in Q4 was in line with expectations disclosed in our trading update of 22 January
* Adjusted profit before tax for year ended March 2015 will be not less than 35 million pounds
* Net debt at 31 March was lower than same period in prior year Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD