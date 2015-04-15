April 15 Rosenbauer International AG :

* Revenues of Rosenbauer group reached a record level of 784.9 million euros ($834.27 million) in 2014 financial year (2013: 737.9 million euros)

* At 48.4 million, EBIT in 2014 financial year was up 14 percent on previous year (2013: 42.3 million euros), while EBIT margin climbed from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent

* Given solid development in incoming orders in recent months and expanded production capacity, management is assuming that consolidated revenues will rise in 2015

* Management target is to increase revenues and EBIT by 10 percent for 2015 financial year

* Dividend proposal 1.2 euros per share