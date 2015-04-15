BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Tieto Oyj :
* Says becomes turnkey IT supplier for Region Skåne
* Says four-year contract will enter into force on Oct. 1, 2015 and is valued at 70 million euros ($74.41 million), of which about a third is estimated to go directly to Tieto's subcontractors
* Deal is valid for four years and includes an extension option for another eight years Source text: bit.ly/1cuOJCx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD