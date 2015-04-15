BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Assystem SA :
* Announces a partnership with Dassault Systemes to provide aircraft cabin customization and personalization
* Aviation companies will use Dassault Systemes' "passenger experience" solution based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which uses Assystem's integration and engineering services
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan