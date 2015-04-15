April 15 Assystem SA :

* Announces a partnership with Dassault Systemes to provide aircraft cabin customization and personalization

* Aviation companies will use Dassault Systemes' "passenger experience" solution based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which uses Assystem's integration and engineering services

