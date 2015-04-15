BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 Illovo Sugar Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share will reflect a decrease of between 7 pct and 12 pct
* Currently these trading conditions are expected to become more difficult during 2015/16 financial year
* Increased growth in domestic and regional sugar markets and weaker rand are anticipated to partially provide some relief from these challenging conditions
* Revenue further negatively hit by weakening of euro, low eu prices, low world market prices driven by a weakening brazilian real Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)