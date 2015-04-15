BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :
* FY consolidated revenues decreased by 18 percent to 73.8 million euros ($78 million)
* FY EBITDA declined by 9 pct to 17.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)