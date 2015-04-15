BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 Marti Otel Isletmeleri As :
* Terminates application to Capital Markets Board to issue lease certificates up to 100 million lira ($37.10 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6954 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)