BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA :
* Withdraws its motion for approval of public offer series F shares prospectus filled to Polish Financial Supervisor (KNF) on Sept. 25, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)