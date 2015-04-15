BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :
* Reports full year revenue of 121.72 million euros ($129.12 million), 3.1 percent up
* Full year EBIT goes down to 2.15 million euros from 4.38 million euros a year ago
* Full year net profit is 0.2 million euros, down 91 percent
* Sees for full year 2015 balanced result, plans mid-term organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)