BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Cashbuild Ltd
* Revenue for company was up by 18% on Q3 of prior financial year
* Trading conditions remained challenging throughout quarter
* Gross profit percentage margins have increased slightly above levels reported at half year.
* New stores contributed an increase of 5% while existing stores increased by 6%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove