April 15 Old Mutual Plc :

* Old Mutual group chief executive succession

* Bruce Hemphill as group chief executive, succeeding Julian Roberts as part of an orderly succession plan

* Julian Roberts will remain as group chief executive until Bruce Hemphill's start date

* Start date is anticipated to be during Q4 of 2015

* Bruce will be an executive director and based in London