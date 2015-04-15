BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Clas Ohlson Ab
* March sales +8 percent
* Analysts had on average expected sales to increase 6 percent, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts.
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove