April 15 Passat SA :

* Reports FY net income group share 1.39 million euros ($1.48 million) versus 3.79 million euros a year ago

* Aims to restore its margins and improve operating profit in 2015

* To propose not to distribute a dividend for FY 2014

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)