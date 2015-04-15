BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Passat SA :
* Reports FY net income group share 1.39 million euros ($1.48 million) versus 3.79 million euros a year ago
* Aims to restore its margins and improve operating profit in 2015
* To propose not to distribute a dividend for FY 2014
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove