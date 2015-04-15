BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Announces closing of a new financing agreement for a five year, 260 mln stg revolving credit facility. At current leverage, facility carries a rate of libor +1.5 pct
* Facility replaces group's existing 325 mln stg of drawn facilities, which at current leverage, carried a rate of libor +1.9 pct
* New facility is expected to reduce group net financing expense on income statement by approximately 2.7 mln stg per annum at current leverage
* Expected that differential balance between two facilities will be settled from group's existing cash resources
* Capitalised fees associated with previous facility will be reflected as an exceptional charge to income statement of approximately 4.3 mln stg in FY16
* Banking syndicate for new facility comprises 10 lenders
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove