BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Solteq Plc :
* Kesko and Solteq signed framework agreement
* Solteq will supply gift certificate solutions to Kesko
Source text: bit.ly/1H6dq3d
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove