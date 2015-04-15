BRIEF-Admedus receives FDA clearance for Cardiocel 3D
* Admedus receives FDA clearance for cardiocel 3d-ahz.ax
April 15 Pani Teresa Medica SA :
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 1.20 zloty per share or 91.56 percent of the FY 2014 net profit

($1 = 3.7876 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended