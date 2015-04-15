BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 HKScan Corporation :
* Invests in export business, local sales offices to be established in Far East
* Is investing in its export business by establishing a sales office in Hong Kong this year
* Additionally plans to open a local sales office in China as soon as the necessary approvals are secured from the Finnish authorities and exports from Finland to China get under way Source text: bit.ly/1GJOL67 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)