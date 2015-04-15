BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 KBJ SA :
* Signs 1.4 million zloty ($369,900) net deal with the Polish Ministry of Justice for implementation of Integrated Accounting and Payroll System migration and IT support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7848 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan