BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Glintt SA :
* Announces resignation of chief executive officer Manuel Francisco Mira Godinho, effective as of May 31
* Announces Nuno Vasco Viegas Vieira Lopes as new CEO, effective as of June 1
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan