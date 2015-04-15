BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Ingenico SA :
* Ingenico enables Long John Silver's to deploy an end-to-end secure payment solution combining EMV and point-to-point encryption
* The Ingenico Group solution will enable Long John Silver`s 580+ U.S. locations to accept both magnetic stripe and EMV cards, and also provides a platform for mobile wallet acceptance in the future
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan