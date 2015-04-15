BRIEF-Hytera Communications signs agreement with Uzbekistan's electrical equipment firm
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan
April 15 Inside Secure SA :
* Inside Secure and Presto Engineering to sign a partnership agreement to outsource Inside Secure's semiconductor operations and supply chain activities to specialist provider, Presto Eengineering
* Transfer of targeted assets and resources from Inside Secure to Presto Engineering
* Presto Engineering to provide semiconductor operation services through a multi-year service agreement
* Transaction expected to close in early Q3 2015 and to be accretive to Inside Secure`s gross margin and adjusted operating profit Source text for Eikon:
May 2 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co Ltd