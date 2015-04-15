BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 GK Software AG :
* Wins new customers in USA
* Confirms forecast for 2015
* Still sees for 2015 further expansion of sales with improved profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan