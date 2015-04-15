BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Telegate AG :
* Higher Regional Court announces to reject damage claim also in second instance: Telegate AG considers next legal steps as soon as decision is announced
* Senate of Higher Regional Court in Dusseldorf announced to reject Telegate's appeal of damage claim against Deutsche Telekom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan