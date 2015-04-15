BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
April 15 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Intends to change name to Celyad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology