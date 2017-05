April 15 Groupe Concoursmania SA :

* Reports full year net loss group share of 0.97 million euros ($1.03 million) versus profit of 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year revenue is 19.77 million euros, up by 12.7 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1DI5BQ9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)