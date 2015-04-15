BRIEF-Hareon Solar Technology plans capital management JV in Beijing with partners
* Says co plans to invest 5 million yuan to set up a capital management JV in Beijing with partners, and will own 10 percent stake in it
April 15 Ekinops SA :
* FY revenue 12.2 million euros ($12.9 million) versus 18.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 3.5 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago
* Expects to return to annual growth for full year 2015
* Expects to return to annual growth for full year 2015
* Says it appoints Fu Xin as new president to replace Tu GUoshen who resigns from the post