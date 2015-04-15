April 15 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* FY revenue 2.1 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 967,000 euros year ago

* FY net loss of 4.9 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue up by 56 percent to 703,000 euros (Q1 2014: 452,000 euros)

* Cash position as of March 31 is 8.0 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9430 euros)