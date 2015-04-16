April 16 Sabmiller Plc :

* jse: sab - trading update

* Group net producer revenue (npr) for full year grew by 4%, with total beverage volume growth of 1%

* All growth rates are over prior year comparative period

* Lager volume for year was in line with prior, with growth in africa and latin america offset by volume weakness in china and north america

* Continuing growth in soft drinks across group, with volumes up 8% for year and q4, driven by africa and latin america

* Full year revenue growth of 4% was driven by revenue per hectolitre growth in all regions