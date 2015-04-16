BRIEF-Egypt's Univert Food Industries posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax EGP 4.7 million versus profit of EGP 388,494 year ago
April 16 Ovostar Union NV :
* FY 2014 revenue $74.9 million versus $80.3 million a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit $25.8 million versus $31.2 million a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA $29.1 million versus $36.2 million a year ago
* In 2014 egg production up by 16 percent year-on-year from 893 million to 1.038 million
* Sees FY 2015 egg production of 1.3 million, FY 2016 of 1.6 million
* Due to unstable Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate, decides to increase sales of shell eggs and dry egg products to export destinations
* Volume of eggs sold in 2014 up by 25 percent year on year to 733 million, which resulted in revenue of $49 million versus $51 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss after tax EGP 4.7 million versus profit of EGP 388,494 year ago
* Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source (Adds details on U.S. investment paragraph 5-6)