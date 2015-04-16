BRIEF-Shimao Property receives acceptance of registration for issue of medium term notes
* Received "notice of acceptance of registration" in relation to issue of medium term notes by company
April 16 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Says has acquired three properties in the Greater Stockholm region by way of a company transaction
* The properties are estimated to generate annual rental income of 85 million Swedish crowns
* Two of the properties are located in Jordbro and the third in Vårberg
* Seller is PATRIZIA WohnInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH for the account of the German special fund PATRIZIA Euro City Residential Fund I
* Closing is expected to occur in July 2015
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 242,299 dinars versus 331,394 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: