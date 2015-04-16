German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Brait Se
* Proposed acquisition of a c.80% interest in virgin active
* Consideration payable by brait of c.gbp682 million for a c.80% interest
* Virgin active acquisition is at an enterprise value of c.gbp1.3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.