April 16 Brait Se
* Brait's proposed acquisition of a c.80% interest in virgin
active and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Deal for about gbp682 million
* Will acquire a c.80% interest in virgin active, primarily
from cvc funds and virgin group
* Existing management team will be retained and will be
reinvesting alongside brait and virgin group
* Acquisition is at an enterprise value of c.gbp1.3 billion
* Brait will fund purchase consideration using cash on hand.
