German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Mangold AB :
* Q1 total operating revenue 36.0 million Swedish crowns ($4.13 million) versus 20.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit up 326 percent to 8.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7090 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.