UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 Arm Holdings Plc
* Arm announces acquisition of Wicentric and Sunrise Micro Devices
* Terms of the agreements have not been disclosed Source text: bit.ly/1CQILAQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars