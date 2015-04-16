UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 Johannesburg Stock Exchange:
* Gijima Group Ltd failed to submit IMS within three-month; co's listing is under threat of suspension and possible termination
* Should company still fail to submit its interim report by April 30, 2015 its listing will be suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars