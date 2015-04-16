April 16 Galapagos Nv

* April 15, 2015 galapagos files registration statement in the United States for a proposed global offering

* Filed a registration statement on form F-1 with U.S. Securities and exchange commission for a proposed global offering of ordinary shares, including ordinary shares in form of american depositary shares

* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Cowen and Company are acting as joint book-running managers

* Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co. Are acting as co-managers, for proposed global offering.