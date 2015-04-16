BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
April 16 Galapagos Nv
* April 15, 2015 galapagos files registration statement in the United States for a proposed global offering
* Filed a registration statement on form F-1 with U.S. Securities and exchange commission for a proposed global offering of ordinary shares, including ordinary shares in form of american depositary shares
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Cowen and Company are acting as joint book-running managers
* Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co. Are acting as co-managers, for proposed global offering. Further company coverage:
* Nxstage Medical announces fda clearance for its new system one hemodialysis system