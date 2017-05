April 16 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Says has acquired the entire property portfolio of AB Klar-Invest of 20 properties at a price of 435 million Swedish crowns ($50.33 million)

* Says the average remaining maturity of the existing lease amounts to approximately 3 years ($1 = 8.6428 Swedish crowns)