UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 Vivid Games SA :
* To raise capital from 2.6 million zlotys ($694,000) to not less than 2.7 million zlotys and not more than 2.75 million zlotys through a series D share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7466 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars