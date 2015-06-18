BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing
April 16 Vivid Games SA :
* To raise capital from 2.6 million zlotys ($694,000) to not less than 2.7 million zlotys and not more than 2.75 million zlotys through a series D share issue
($1 = 3.7466 zlotys)
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC