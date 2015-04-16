German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Value8 NV :
* FY revenue 97.3 million euros ($104.0 million) versus 100.6 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 4.6 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Sees further growth for 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1CNm6Xr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.