German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores:
* Compania de Inversiones Mobiliarias Barcino share trading is suspended with immediate effect
* Shareholders agree to dissolve the company and open a liquidation phase
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.