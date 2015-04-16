BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
April 16 Medcomtech SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 20.2 million euros ($21.7 million) versus 18.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 574,829 euros versus 765,779 euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 3.4 million euros, up 14 percent versus year ago
* Expects to present first results in gynecology and urology businesses in 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1IO6AS9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nxstage Medical announces fda clearance for its new system one hemodialysis system