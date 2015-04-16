April 16 Medcomtech SA :

* FY 2014 revenue 20.2 million euros ($21.7 million) versus 18.4 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit 574,829 euros versus 765,779 euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 3.4 million euros, up 14 percent versus year ago

* Expects to present first results in gynecology and urology businesses in 2015

