BRIEF-Yiwu Huading Nylon's shares to resume trading on May 11
May 10 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2r1l0JF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 16 Biomass Energy Project SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.5 million zlotys ($665,050) versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 2.4 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 operating profit 2.4 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7591 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2r1l0JF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total consolidated revenue decreased 7.7pct to $14.1 million